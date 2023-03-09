Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $621.01 and last traded at $621.01. Approximately 57 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $625.00.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $566.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.84.

About Swiss Life

(Get Rating)

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.