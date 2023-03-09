Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 404,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 355,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $349,431.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,229.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $781,379. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.