Synapse Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $153.94 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Synapse has a total market cap of $153.94 million and $18.69 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00004231 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Synapse has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

