Synapse Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $171.04 million and approximately $18.22 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars.

