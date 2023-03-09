Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

