Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

