Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), reports. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 472.90% and a negative net margin of 49.25%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $6.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82.
Insider Activity at Tabula Rasa HealthCare
In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Michael J. Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Michael J. Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Cancro purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.