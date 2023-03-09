Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), reports. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 472.90% and a negative net margin of 49.25%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $6.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82.

Insider Activity at Tabula Rasa HealthCare

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Michael J. Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Cancro purchased 11,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

