Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Shares Up 1.4%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
Taisei Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.
Taisei Company Profile
TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.
