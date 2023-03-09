TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,854 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,247,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

