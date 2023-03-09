TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys 21 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $486.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.92 and a 200-day moving average of $494.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,952 shares of company stock worth $2,452,466 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

