TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 281.1% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 188,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 178.9% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 24.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
