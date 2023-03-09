TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CrowdStrike by 69.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 29.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 543,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,640,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $10,310,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

