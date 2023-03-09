TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.10 Per Share

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from TClarke’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TClarke Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON CTO opened at GBX 153.33 ($1.84) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.98. TClarke has a 52 week low of GBX 106 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.50 ($2.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The company has a market cap of £67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.10, a PEG ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

About TClarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

