TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.10 Per Share

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from TClarke’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TClarke Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON CTO opened at GBX 153.33 ($1.84) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.98. TClarke has a 52 week low of GBX 106 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.50 ($2.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The company has a market cap of £67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.10, a PEG ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.93.
