TD Securities Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$77.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Up 2.8 %

TSE:AFN traded up C$1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$62.73. The company had a trading volume of 123,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,261.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.