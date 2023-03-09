TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,337,000 after buying an additional 13,097,003 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,529 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,136 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

