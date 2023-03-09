Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) CEO Sells $11,655,730.60 in Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $11,655,730.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Tecnoglass Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.99. 230,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,321. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $43.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass
About Tecnoglass
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.