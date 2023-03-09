Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) CEO Sells $11,655,730.60 in Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $11,655,730.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.99. 230,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,321. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

About Tecnoglass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

