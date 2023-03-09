Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.05

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 39171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNK. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

