Templeton Global Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Templeton Global Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:GIM opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,134,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $10,610,288.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,110,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,409,751.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,702,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,748. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 47,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Further Reading

