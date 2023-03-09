Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,134,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $10,610,288.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,110,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,409,751.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 2,702,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,748 over the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

