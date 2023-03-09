Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Azita Arvani Sells 2,320 Shares

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) Director Azita Arvani sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $164,000.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,035.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tennant stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 61,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. Tennant has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tennant by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tennant by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tennant by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Tennant by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

