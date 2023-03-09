Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. Sells 8,907 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Terex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Terex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Further Reading

