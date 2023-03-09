Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 270 ($3.25) in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Tesco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $9.21 on Monday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

