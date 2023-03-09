Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.46. 80,400,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,139,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

