Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Boosted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 270.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,346 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.53. 101,811,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,710,109. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

