Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,623 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 324.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $229.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $281.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

