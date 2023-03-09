Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,729,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 586.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 333,153 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.83.

STE stock opened at $180.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

