TFI International (TSE:TFII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $173.32

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$173.32 and last traded at C$173.19, with a volume of 48998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$170.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.50.
TFI International Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$154.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$141.59. The company has a market cap of C$14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Recommended Stories
