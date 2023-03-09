TFI International (TSE:TFII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $173.32

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$173.32 and last traded at C$173.19, with a volume of 48998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$170.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$154.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$141.59. The company has a market cap of C$14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$149.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,476,558.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,906,232. In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$790,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,215,464. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$149.22 per share, with a total value of C$4,476,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,906,232. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,175,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

