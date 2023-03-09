Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $101.11

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.11 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.20). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.20), with a volume of 816,878 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £296.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.44 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 3.26 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

