The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.69% of Allstate worth $3,200,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

