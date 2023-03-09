The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $207.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.12. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

