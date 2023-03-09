The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $10,291,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,982,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,158,297.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Charles Schwab Price Performance
Shares of SCHW stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,224,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $93.16.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.