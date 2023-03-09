The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target to $2.50

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Energy Vault stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. 1,602,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,484. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $396.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,277,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

See Also

