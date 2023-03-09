The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,037,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.73. 766,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,405,912. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

