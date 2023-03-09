The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,084,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $102,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 20.0% in the third quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 75,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.30. 2,775,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,449,557. The company has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

