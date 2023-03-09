The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 14.1% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 326,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

