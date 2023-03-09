Theta Network (THETA) Trading Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $881.90 million and $23.96 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00426973 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,868.45 or 0.28860540 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Theta Network

Theta Network’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

