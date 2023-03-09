Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $198.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.51. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

