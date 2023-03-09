Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 50,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $1,103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 862,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $1,097,000.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 70,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $1,525,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $3,524,800.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LPG opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.51.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. Analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

