Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) CFO Erin Cummins Acquires 14,500 Shares of Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWKS. Cowen decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens AG bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,109,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 928,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 441,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 311,613 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

