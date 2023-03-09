Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $81.21 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NICE were worth $81,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.38.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE Company Profile

NASDAQ NICE opened at $212.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $235.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.