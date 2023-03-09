Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 2,754,854 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,433,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754,854 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.48% of CNH Industrial worth $71,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. Citigroup upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.99. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.