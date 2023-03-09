Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Down 14.6% This Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $384.42 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00427425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,883.91 or 0.28891144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01250001 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $112.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.