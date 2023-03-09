Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.41–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.20 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $8.11. 222,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $242.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.77. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tilly’s by 2,279.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

