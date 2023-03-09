Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.41–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.20 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Tilly’s Stock Down 3.3 %
NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $8.11. 222,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $242.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.77. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $12.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Featured Stories
