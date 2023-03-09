Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $644,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

