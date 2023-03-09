Titleist Asset Management LTD. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $194.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.13 and its 200 day moving average is $186.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $229.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

