Titleist Asset Management LTD. Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 123.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in DocuSign by 38.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DocuSign by 157.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,839,000 after purchasing an additional 867,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -99.48, a PEG ratio of 948.08 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

