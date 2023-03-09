Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 3,901 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. cut its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PCG opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

