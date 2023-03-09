Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 513 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

