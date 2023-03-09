Toncoin (TON) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.87 billion and approximately $46.19 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00011315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00222249 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,376.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.39560893 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $52,172,719.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

