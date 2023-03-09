Toncoin Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and approximately $49.89 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00010882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00037715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00222912 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,758.78 or 1.00011396 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

